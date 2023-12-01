Bárbara Rey will begin her married life with Ángel Cristo and, despite apparently feeling comfortable in the circus, she will feel that she needs to do something more. Her husband’s parents will be some of the people who question whether the star really fits into that world and Barbara will notice her contempt.

Ángel Cristo will begin to show his worst side with his wife, who he will blame for his past, trying to make her feel missed. Luckily, Bárbara will be able to continue counting on her greatest support, Chelo, who will try to encourage her and remind her how much she is worth.

Christ and the King will begin a new stage from the next chapter. The marriage between Bárbara and Ángel is not going as they both expected and the problems will not stop growing. Don’t miss the next chapter to discover everything that’s coming!