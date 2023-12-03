This is the perfect story for Thor 5 that would send off Chris Hemsworth from the MCU perfectly.

Chris Hemsworth’s end in the UCM could be approaching

Join the conversation

Chris Hemsworth is well known among Marvel fans for taking on the role of Thor in the MCU. In fact, Thor is the only hero of the UCM which has more solo productions, being Thor: Love and Thunder the last of them. Although it is true that not all the adventures starring Thor have always been well received by the public, Love and Thunder received support, so it is believed that Marvel Studios has in mind the development of Thor 5. There has been no official confirmation about Thor 5 yet.

This is the perfect story for Thor 5 that would say goodbye to Chris Hemsworth from the MCU perfectly

The biggest change that Thor 5 will need to assume is a drastic change in tone. The address you made Taika Waititi for Ragnarok y Love and Thunder brought a particular sense of humor to the God of Thunder, but Chris Hemsworth said he needed a radical change in the hero to be able to want to resume the role in the future of UCM. For this same reason, Thor 5 could take a much darker path, opening the door to the adaptation of an intense story of the Marvel Universe.

An event that would fit perfectly in a fifth installment of Thor is Chaos War. Chaos War was a particular story that focused on the characters of Hercules and Thor, who form a team of powerful divine figures to fight against Amatsu-Mikaboshi. Based on the Mikaboshi of Japanese mythology, the King of Chaos is a demonic god of evil who has an enormous amount of power. The terrifying King of Chaos would be the perfect villain to fight Thor in a new adventure of the UCM.

To be able to face this brutal villain In the comics, Hercules brings together several characters to form the group known as God Squad. This team included powerful figures such as Thor, Venus, Sersi, Silver Surfer y Galactuswhich have been rumored for Fantastic four from Marvel Studios. In the original story of Chaos Warthe young genius Amadeus Cho devises a plan to escape from the King of Chaoswith the aim of moving the Earth into its own reality.

Taking into account that Amadeus Cho has not made its debut in Marvelit is possible that this role in Thor 5 be assumed by Loki. All of this could pave the way for an exciting meeting between Thor and Loki, and it makes perfect sense because Loki’s new position in the MCU Multiverse Saga. On the other hand, Thor 5 could also mark the end of Chris Hemsworth’s journey in the MCU, as it has been speculated on several occasions that the fifth film would be the actor’s last. There is nothing better than an epic ending that lives up to the character.

Join the conversation