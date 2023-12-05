Actor Chris Hemsworth will play the big villain of Furiosa and has revealed very interesting details about the filming of this action movie.

They recently showed us the spectacular trailer for the movie Furiosa, which is directed by George Miller. The story is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. It was precisely this actor who revealed very interesting details of the filming.

Chris Hemsworth plays the great villain Dementus and as we have seen in the trailer he will have many action scenes, either on top of impressive vehicles or facing different threats. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has revealed the differences between Furiosa and other action films.

These are his words.

“When you make an action movie, a lot of times you try different things, experiment and try to make the sequence as impressive and big as possible. And you have backups and other options, and that can be exhausting. The refreshing thing about working with George Miller is that every painting was thought out.”

“Every painting was necessary. I was providing service to the group. It was part of a larger plan and message, so there was no waste. Everything you see is essential, means something, and supports the characters’ journey, the narrative, the overall arc of the film. It was exhausting in the best way. “We all showed up and were willing to commit and throw ourselves into it to service this journey, this movie, and this franchise that’s been around for over 40 years.” Chris Hemsworth said.

Dementus in Furiosa

It must be remembered that this actor is a specialist in action films. Since he has played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he usually stars in great battles, but we have also seen him in the Extraction saga as Tyler Rake. In addition to The Red Dawn Chronicles (2012), Snow White: The Huntsman and the Ice Queen (2016), 12 Brave Men (2018) or Men In Black: International (2019).

