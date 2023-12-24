The director included the former President of the United States as a favor after letting them film at the Plaza.

Although many will argue saying that it really is Die Hard, the truth is that There is no better Christmas movie to watch as a family than Home aloneand of course its sequel, home alone 2, where one of the most eccentric American presidents in all of history also makes a cameo: Donald Trump.

But at that time, sleeping in the White House was still a distant idea for this businessman who He was a television celebrity and, in addition, he owned one of the stages where they wanted to film Home Alone 2. “Like the vast majority of locations in New York, you had to pay a fee to be able to film there.”

“We couldn't rebuild the Plaza Hotel on the film set”Director Chris Columbus recalls in an interview with Business Insider, “so we approached the hotel, which was owned by Trump at the time, and asked if we could film in the lobby.” Trump agreed to let the production enter his hotel but set one condition.

“Trump told us yes. So we paid the necessary fee, but he demanded something more: 'The way I let you use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie too.'” A requirement that, of course, those responsible for Home Alone 2 fulfilled, and even allowed him to have a small interaction with the great protagonist, Macaulay Culkin.

The director wanted to eliminate the cameo

Despite reaching an agreement with Trump, director Chris Columbus wanted to eliminate the cameo in the editing room, However, a first public viewing of Home Alone 2 put that idea out of his head. “We agreed to let him play a cameo in the film and once it was finished we had a first viewing with the public,” recalls Columbus.

“And a very strange thing happened, when Trump came on the screen, people started applauding and cheering. So I told the editor: 'We have to leave him in the film. It is a moment for the spectators', but he had really behaved like a bully to be able to be on screen,” admitted the director of Home Alone 2.