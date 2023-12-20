Mario Calabresi and Guido Brera

Chora Media, almost 7 million lost: Calabresi and Brera podcast disaster. Ok to two capital increases

An “expensive” Christmas for the shareholders of the company that controls podcasts with the brand Chora Media driven by Mario Calabresi. A few days ago, in fact, in Rome in front of the notary Susanna Schneider the shareholders' meeting of the Be Content – of which the film producer is president Mario Gianani (husband of former minister Marianna Madia) and Calabresi is CEO – to decide two capital increasesof which the first largest amounted to 8 million euros and the second was free of 63 thousand euros to serve an incentive plan.

Why the massive recapitalization? Calabrians states that “the company lost 4.5 million at the end of 2022 and that other factors emerged from the balance sheet updated to August 31st losses for 2.3 million”. The members of Be Contentthe Be Water (Of Guido Brera, Gianani, Caterina Caselli and his son Filippo and others), who has 85% and the same Calabrians (owner of the remaining 15%) “due to financial needs, they made payments towards a future capital increase, allowing the related allocation to the equity reserve, for 7.5 million”.

This means that the capital increase of 8 million just approved and whose subscription will expire on 31 May 2024 will see the two partners pay by that date, respectively, another 450 thousand euros and 50 thousand euros.

