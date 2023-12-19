Israeli company builds new houses on the rubble of the Strip

“Wake up, a house by the sea is not a dream”: this is the slogan with which an Israeli construction company announced the construction of new houses on the Gaza Strip.

The company in question is Harey Zahav (Golden Mountains ed.) which defines itself as “leader in the real estate market in Judea and Samaria”.

The real estate company posted the poster of the project on its Instagram profile: a series of terraced houses built on the rubble of the Gaza Strip, in place of the Palestinian homes destroyed by Israeli bombings.

According to the poster shared on social media, the company has already started to “remove the rubble” of the bombings to bring the project to life.

“We at the Harei Zahav company are preparing the ground for the return to Gush Katif. Our staff is working on the best terrain, to evacuate the invaders and clear the rubble. We hope that our soldiers return home soon to resume work,” he reads.

In fact, since the beginning of the conflict with Hamas, several company employees, including CEO Shlomo Warmstein, have enlisted to fight in Gaza.

The announcement, which raised numerous controversies, forced the company to clarify that it is not an operation endorsed by the Israeli government.

Also because, as Il Fatto Quotidiano reminds us, under international law all colonies beyond the 1967 armistice line are illegal.

On this point, in fact, the opinion is unanimous as Il Fatto reminds us: from the United Nations Security Council to the International Criminal Court and the Court of Justice in The Hague. Not only that: building new settlements on existing ones also violates Israeli laws themselves.