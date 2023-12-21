The bitter future of chocolate: How rising cocoa prices are changing the lives of farmers in Ghana and consumers in the West





Refined palates and lovers of sweet chocolate have been experiencing a period of crisis for some time. A 62% jump in the cost of cocoa beans, the beating heart of chocolate production, has shattered the economics of the sector, impacting the costs of final producers and goods in consumer sales. The eye of the storm is on climate change which is plaguing plantationsreducing the yield, sudden floods that occur after periods of drought are making the plants sick and producing less and less, but the real problem seems to be another, the illegal growers in Ghana.

The country, the second largest producer in the world (after Ivory Coast), is experiencing the tragedy of smugglers who are influencing the national market. World prices, which were already touching the stars in September, with 3,739 dollars per ton in London and 3,669 in New York, continued their rise, reaching astronomical figures and reaching new highs in recent months, 4,201 dollars in New Yorkup 55% from the start of 2023 and 66% year over year.

“Over the last five years, we have seen serious destruction on cocoa plantations due to the activities of illegal farmers,” Michael Kwarteng, director of anti-illegal agricultural activities at the Ghana CocoaBoard, told Agence France Press. “the system has reached an alarming proportion.”

Ghana is under the yoke of illegal harvesting which together with inflation have brought the country to its knees like never before in recent years. The government, which purchased the country's entire production before selling it to private companies, agreed this year to a 63% increase in the price paid to producers, but even this solution has not served to dissuade farmers from selling their land for smuggled crops. The cost of a ton of cocoa from producers is around 1,822 dollars (1,670 euros), explained the Africa News portal.

Six main regions of Ghana now grow cocoa but, due to fluctuations in rainfall and decreasing soil fertility, production has shifted to the west. The western region is the main producer, putting 43% of the total on the market. Illegal cultivation activity has also grown in the region at the same time. Contraband producers offer farmers high rents that they would never be able to reach by growing and selling the raw material. To the point that several of them are thinking of leaving the market, allocating the land to the cultivation of other things, such as rubber.

Despite everything, starving farmers continue to accept lucrative deals and sell land for illegal harvesting. A disarming picture, difficult to resolve without even more repressive interventions by the government which combines incentives with police activities.

According to CocoaBoard, approximately one million tonnes of cocoa were produced in Ghana in 2020-2021. The 63.5% increase in the price per sack of cocoa brought by the government was however described as the highest in the region in recent years. 15 years and aims to improve the living conditions of farmers, offering them a fair price that rewards them for their efforts.​

Cocoa production in Ghana for the 2022-2023 season was forecast at 750,000 tonnes, an increase of 76% compared to the previous season, showing a recovery in production. However, the problems related to the sustainability of cocoa production and the difficult presence of illegal cocoa remain relevant. Even the change of production area was. Deforestation and the shift to grassland cultivation have increased labor costs and expenses for fertilizers and pesticides. The additional costs have not been fully reflected in sustainable cocoa prices, leaving farmers at an economic disadvantage.

