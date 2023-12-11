loading…

A Chinese Coast Guard ship fired water cannons at a Philippine military supply ship in the South China Sea. The Beijing ship also hit a ship carrying Philippine Military Commander General Romeo Brawner. Photo/Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

MANILA – Filipina on Monday (11/12/2023) expressed his anger after one of the ships China crashed into his military ship that was on a supply mission in South China Sea over the weekend. The ship that was hit was carrying Military Commander General Romeo Brawner.

Manila accused Beijing’s Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels of repeatedly firing water cannon at Philippine supply ships, causing serious engine damage to one of the ships, and intentionally ramming another.

Philippine military chief Gen. Romeo Brawner said he was on board the ship that was sprayed with water cannon and rammed.

“This is a serious escalation by agents of the People’s Republic of China,” said Jonathan Malaya, spokesman for the National Security Council of the Philippines, in a press conference where officials showed images and videos of Beijing’s water cannons and ship ramming.

Brawner told a Philippine radio station; DZBB, that he was not injured and he did not believe China knew he was on the ship.

Video released by the Philippine Coast Guard showed Chinese vessels firing water cannons at Filipino vessels during two separate supply missions to fishermen at Scarborough Shoal and a small garrison at Second Thomas Shoal on Saturday and Sunday.

There was also a collision between Filipino and Chinese ships at Second Thomas Shoal, where a number of Filipino soldiers were stationed on a grounded warship, and both countries blamed each other.

The Philippines said it had summoned a Chinese envoy on Monday and flagged the possibility of expelling him following the tense confrontation between the countries’ ships in years.

The Chinese ships’ ramming and water cannon fire on Philippine ships as well as the use of long-range acoustic devices constituted a “serious escalation” of their tactics, said Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general of the National Security Council.