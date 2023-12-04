loading…

Chinese troops are stalking US warships around disputed waters in the South China Sea. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Military China on Monday (4/12/2023) said his troops had tracked and followed warship United States (US) in disputed waters in the South China Sea.

China’s military, in a statement, said the American warship had illegally entered the waters around Second Thomas Shoal, an island atoll in the disputed South China Sea.

“The theater command arranged for naval forces to follow and monitor the warship,” said a spokesman for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Operations Command, Senior Colonel Tian Junli, as quoted by ECNS.

“China has indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and the surrounding waters,” Tian continued, stressing that his troops are always on high alert to resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty and peace and stability in the South China Sea.

“The US is seriously undermining regional peace and stability,” Tian said.

China is at odds with several of its neighboring countries over its extensive territorial claims in the South China Sea.

In recent months, they have had several confrontations with Philippine ships and also protested against US ships patrolling the disputed territory.

On Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard deployed two of its vessels in the South China Sea after monitoring an “alarming” increase in the number of Chinese maritime militia vessels on coral reefs within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

(but)