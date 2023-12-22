It is an increasingly controversial topic in the automotive sector: the influence of China. Our market is not only flooded by new, Chinese brands with a range of EVs that are often significantly cheaper than native competitors, but these native competitors themselves are also increasingly moving to China for their production. The European Union therefore sounded the alarm and some member states, such as France and Italy, already withdrew their EV subsidies for models built in China. This also includes BYD models, or at least for the time being.

Chinese but made in Europe

BYD has received approval to build its first European car factory. It should be located in the south of Hungary, in Szeged. BYD has had a factory for buses in the north of the same country for some time, but the new factory will specifically focus on electric cars and their battery packs for the European market. There are already quite a few because with the Atto 3, the Han, the Tang, the Dolphin, the Seal and the Seal U in the catalogue, BYD managed to sell around 13,000 EVs on the Old Continent last month alone.

For the time being, BYD has not yet indicated when the factory should be ready, only that it will create thousands of new jobs in the area. This already reveals a moral dilemma at a time when Chinese cars are often still viewed with some hostility… Because is that still justified if they are simply built in Europe?