Chinese budget brands ensure that Europeans can still drive.

In Europe, policymakers are well on their way to making the car inaccessible to many. Now you can argue whether owning a car is a fundamental right. You may also wonder whether in 2023 there are no other alternatives than buying a car for transport.

On the one hand, it is no longer interesting for car manufacturers to have small, cheap and environmentally friendly cars meet the increasingly strict requirements that a new car must meet. As a result, car manufacturers are moving up a few segments, otherwise the margins will be too small (if they still exist). At the same time, there is an extremely high tax burden on new cars and the benefits of an EV are minimal these days. Ergo: cars are also much more expensive than before.

Two Chinese budget brands

Now Renault (with the new 5 and new Twingo) and Volkswagen (with the ID.2) are working on affordable, small EVs. It's very good that there are brands. who still want to operate in the affordable car segment. However, they are going to have a very difficult time, because the Chinese are coming. Instead of a cheap model, Nio will launch not one, but two budget brands that will meet the demand for small, affordable EVs.

It's about the brands Firefly in Alps. Firefly sounds like the engine of the Fiat 500, but in this case it is a complete brand, specifically designed for the European market. It is certainly not the case that Nio is now going to sell old-fashioned technology to keep the price low. In collaboration with Geely and Changan, Nio will work on battery technology, in particular changing the batteries at the switching stations. So you can drive there with your car and drive away within ten minutes with a full battery. Firefly is in the segment of the aforementioned VW and Renault, but also the new BYD Dolphin, for example.

Alps is going after Tesla

Alps will be another brand that focuses more on the budget corner and should become a competitor for Tesla. Yes, the Model S and Model Alps' models will therefore have to compete directly with the Model 3 and Model Y.

Nio is premium

Nio itself must become a kind of premium brand that will compete with Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Nio is currently active in the Netherlands with, among others, the ET5, ET5 Touring, ET7, EL6 and EL7.

December 24 is Nio Day (yes, really)

