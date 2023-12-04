loading…

China’s real estate crisis has entered a critical phase. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Real estate crisis China is entering a critical phase when a Hong Kong court is expected to issue a decision on the liquidation of China Evergrande Group, once the country’s largest developer.

The prolonged decline in the industry, which accounts for about 30 percent of China’s gross domestic product, has had a major impact on the economy and society as a whole, and it is likely that this will continue.

“The myth of rising prices has been completely shattered,” said Huang Li, a real estate consultant in the city of Guangzhou who used a pseudonym.

“No one will buy at the current price,” he continued, as quoted from Nikkei Asia, Monday, (4/12/2023).

Huizhou City is a bedroom community in Hong Kong’s neighboring city of Shenzhen, which has a number of information technology companies. In early November, when prospective buyers came to look at a new condo on the market, a seller whispered: “We’re selling it for 12,000 yuan (USD1,698) per square meter, a 25 percent discount, but we’ll quietly drop it to 11,000 yuan. “

Condo prices were reduced to just over 10,000 yuan per square meter, almost 40 percent lower than the original price. Even with deep price cuts, real estate agents can ease their cash flow problems if they can sell properties that are already on their books.

However, local governments limit their freedom to do this. According to a person familiar with the situation, homebuyers who signed contracts before the price cuts protested that they were being unfair. Worried that the protests would spread, authorities instructed sellers to limit their discounts.

There are other reasons why local governments are reluctant to let prices fall. In China, where land is owned by the state, local governments have sold land use rights to real estate companies. This is a valuable source of revenue, and price cuts can have a detrimental impact on local government finances.

With fewer buyers and limits on how far they can lower prices, sales are likely to decline further. New construction inventories for the January to October period rose 20 percent compared to the same period last year and the impact of market distortions continues to increase.