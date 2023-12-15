China wants to be at the forefront of hypersonic propulsion, an ambitious race in which it competes with the United States to manufacture devices capable of destroying the speed of sound when flying. And in one of its crucial pieces, too: the engines. Last year, a group of scientists in the country managed to create the first hypersonic detonation wave engine capable of propelling flights at nine times the speed of sound (Mach9), which is equivalent to about 11,000 km/h, with low-cost jet fuel.

It's just the beginning.

Researchers successfully completed several experiments with the detonation engine during its ground tests, carried out in early 2022 at a special facility in Beijing, as reported late last year by the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

The technical details of the device were specified in an article published in the Journal of Experiments in Fluid Mechanics. In the report, the team led by Liu Yunfenf, an engineer at the Institute of Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, explains that test results with engines of this type have never been published before and aviation kerosene.

An improvement in design

Detonation engines can offer greater efficiency than other alternatives for flight, such as the scramjet. The key: its ability to generate a series of explosions that in turn release a powerful flow of energy. The technology is by no means new and other detonation engines have already been tested. Of course, they mostly need hydrogen, a fuel with two important handicaps: its price and safety, given the risk of explosions.

Liu's team – according to the South China Morning Post – wanted to focus on that weak point by using RP-3 for its engine, an aircraft fuel that, among other peculiarities and compared to diesel fuel, shows a release of heat and delayed combustion.

The idea of ​​the Asian team It's not entirely new either.. Researchers have long thought about using jet fuel for hypersonic flight, but putting it into practice has presented some major challenges for engineers: Its slower combustion than hydrogen requires significantly larger detonation chambers. And that, when it comes to hypersonic aircraft, in which every millimeter of surface counts, is a problem.

With a slight change to the engine air inlet, Chinese researchers have nevertheless managed to facilitate the ignition of kerosene, which avoids having to resort to large chambers that could compromise the design of the aircraft. Their proposal, they say, is pioneering.

The work of Liu's team is part of the efforts developed inside and outside China to create robust propulsion systems for hypersonic and supersonic flights, a technology that would allow flight at high speeds and improve the efficiency of entering and leaving the atmosphere.

“The possibility of basing such a system on detonation, the most powerful form of combustion, has the potential to provide greater thermodynamic efficiency, greater reliability and reduced emissions,” explains a team of researchers at PAS.

China is not the only one working in the field.

Both the Asian giant and the US have shown their respective progress with rotary detonation engines, a technology with a high thrust capacity and that would allow, in theory, to reach speeds of Mach 17 with an added advantage in fuel savings.

In March 2022, the South China Morning Post itself published that a team from Tsinghua University, in China, had developed a prototype that solved some problems with previous designs. In the US, months ago they also pointed out the development of work on the rotary detonation engine and designs and prototypes of oblique detonations.

Hypersonic technology has interesting applications both civil, for transportation, and military. China has already developed several hypersonic missiles, such as the DF-17 and YJ-21.

Cover image: Wikipedia

