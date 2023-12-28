China fears “an increase in Covid-19 infections, which could increase the risk of mortality in severe cases among vulnerable people such as the elderly and those with chronic diseases”. National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said this during a press conference, underlining that the dominant variant in China could become that of the JN.1 strain which is imported from abroad. The situation is set to worsen in the coming months, again according to the National Health Commission, due to the movement of the Chinese population before and after the Spring Festival.

The Global Times then cites experts who have predicted that China will continue to experience alternating or simultaneous circulation of various respiratory diseases this winter and next spring. This situation risks putting pressure on the rural medical service system which is relatively fragile in terms of dealing with emergencies.

Due to its rapid spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) has meanwhile classified the Sars-CoV-2 JN.1 variant as a 'variant of interest' (Voi) separate from the BA.2.86 lineage, alias Pirola. Voi was previously classified as part of the BA.2.86 sublineages. The WHO made this known on December 19, underlining that, “based on the available evidence, the additional risk to global public health represented by JN.1 is currently assessed as low. Despite this – the agency warns – with the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere, JN.1 could increase the burden of respiratory infections in many countries