Dance of space planes between the United States and China. The US Air Force was ready to launch the X-37B aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket, but the flight was delayed to December 28. For its part, China launched the Shenlong aircraft on December 14. Four days later, the aircraft placed six unknown objects into orbit.

Shenlong, the secret Chinese space plane. We know very little about Shenlong (the 'divine dragon'). The Chinese version of the United States' X-37B unmanned space vehicle was photographed in 2011 aboard an H-6 bomber.

It has a wingspan of about eight meters, is equipped with a propulsion system designed specifically for vacuum conditions and has flown three times, including a record second mission of 276 days in orbit and this latest flight, which has just begun.

Six mysterious payloads in orbit. Four days after taking off aboard a Long March 2F rocket, the Chinese Shenlong robotic plane appears to have placed six objects into orbit, according to Space.com. Designated OBJECT A, B, C, D, E and F, at least one of them (A) is emitting modulated signals with a small amount of data.

Radio astronomer Scott Tilley also has detected signals in the S band coming from objects D and E. They are intermittent placeholders that repeat very fleetingly. “It took days of satellite dish observations to get this data,” explains Tilley. “D and E are in quite elliptical orbits, while A is in a nearly circular orbit. In the coming days there will be close approaches between these objects at their perigee.”

What could those secret charges be? One of the detected objects (B or E, according to Tilley) could be the space plane itself, while OBJECT A could be its 'wingman' or main companion. It is not the first time that Shenlong has launched with a mysterious companion that sends data to Earth, but this time the signals they are more ephemeral.

In previous missions it was speculated that these objects could be service modules, test models to practice inserting payloads into orbit or small satellites used to monitor the space vehicle.

Nothing the United States hasn't done before. The Pentagon has used its X-37B spaceplane multiple times to launch satellites (whose orbit has not always been recorded, as required by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs).

Equipped with a pickup-size cargo compartment, the two operational X-37B units have launched several satellites and a smaller test craft designed to be operated from the ground by Air Force cadets.

Coincidence in time of the two missions. The US Space Force and Air Force are waiting to launch the X-37B aboard a Falcon Heavy. It is SpaceX's most powerful rocket, so it is believed that the military plane will fly in a highly elliptical orbitwith a very high apogee that could bring it closer to geostationary satellites.

Space Force Chief of Operations Chance Saltzman said at a conference earlier this month that the simultaneous launch of the two spaceplanes is probably no coincidence. “These are two of the most observed objects while in orbit, it's probably not a coincidence that China is trying to match us in the timing and sequencing of this,” he said.

