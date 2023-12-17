China has just hit the table in terms of weapons development. And an important one, both for its military applications and what it can represent in the struggle between Beijing and Washington for naval control, and because it allows Asian engineers to make a significant mark against their American rivals. The reason: a group of experts from the Chinese Navy claims to have built and successfully tested a railgun, an electromagnetic railgun that has not suffered damage during continuous firing tests.

The concept may not be very popular outside the military sphere, but it represents a notable and, above all, strategic advance at the weapons level.

He railgunone step further. Its abbreviated name may not say much, but the extended one does provide a precise clue about the peculiarities of this type of technology. Electromagnetic railguns are weapons capable of firing projectiles at extremely high speeds and reaching enormous distances.

As? Rethinking its operation. These weapons change the chemical propellant with which the bullets are usually fired, a reaction that is achieved with gunpowder and allows the projectiles to be fired at high speeds, for a different strategy. Instead of black powder they use electromagnetic force, which is responsible for propelling the bullets to great speeds and distances.





China's step forward. The concept is by no means new—in fact, the French inventor André Louis Octave Fauchon-Villeplée already used it more than a century ago—but it has taken us decades to see it developed to its full potential. Its military possibilities have attracted, among others, the interest of Japan, the United States and China, which has just achieved notable progress in its deployment.

The Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post (SCMP) claims that a team of Chinese Navy engineers has managed to manufacture a railgun capable of firing multiple projectiles, quickly and at long distances. And most relevant of all: its system allows you to chain continuous shots without suffering damage, one of the great handicaps that has hindered this type of technology until now.

Hypersonic speeds. The figures released by SCMP are surprising. According to the data it handles, the Chinese team has managed to get its electromagnetic railgun to fire projectiles at two kilometers per second, which brings it closer to Mach 6 (six times the speed of sound) and leaves any target located within its range within its range. between 100 and 200 kilometers. Some experts assure that it could even go beyond that limit, which offers a range much greater than that of conventional artillery projectiles, of just a few tens of kilometers, as the Hong Kong newspaper recalls.

Equally or more surprising than its scope is that during one of the tests the experts fired 120 projectiles without the system suffering significant damage. “No similar work has ever been made public before,” highlights the team from the National Key Laboratory of Electromagnetic Energy at the Naval University of Engineering, which published an article with its achievements on November 10.









A valuable weapon for the seas. Their qualities make railguns a valuable ally to stop possible attacks arriving by air or sea and an asset for naval control, a struggle in which Washington and Beijing have been immersed for some time. Over the last few years, China has in fact stood out in its effort to equip itself with a fleet of submersibles, detection systems, a telecommunications network and even an ambitious project deployed in the waters of the South China Sea, baptized as the “Great Wall.” Submarine”, with which he aspires to break the American submarine force, until now decisive.

With the help of artificial intelligence. Although railguns are generally considered to represent a valuable technology for militaries and could tip the balance of forces in future wars, their development to date has presented significant challenges. One of the main ones is its integrity, how to ensure that the cannons do not suffer serious damage after firing them repeatedly.

If China has managed to overcome this obstacle, it has been thanks to a measurement and diagnosis system that allows it to monitor devices with the help of data collected at the same time from more than 100,000 points. For reference, SCMP remembers that it represents almost ten times the number of sensors on airplanes.

Chinese technology incorporates AI that allows it to detect problems and identify their causes in a matter of milliseconds to act accordingly. If it detects low-range errors, such as equipment overheating, it allows the cannon to remain operational; But if the failures are serious and could affect the device, the system will interrupt the shots. The researchers assure that this technology has already allowed them to save their barrel three times and each time an error is located and corrected, the electromagnetic weapon gains fluidity.





A relevant step, but not the only one. The advance that China has just claimed is important because of what it means for the future of the railgun, but it is not the first. Nor is China the only actor advancing in the development of this type of military technology. In summer SCMP already reported that the Navy of the Asian giant was experimenting with an electromagnetic cannon capable of launching bullets at heart-stopping speeds. So much so that the weapon would have managed to accelerate one of its 124 kg projectiles to 700 km/h in less than 0.05 seconds.

Japan has taken relevant steps as well. Just two months ago Asia Times claimed that the country had successfully tested an electromagnetic railgun with a medium caliber. The test was carried out by the Acquisition Technology and Logistic Agency, an organization from the Japanese country, equivalent to the American DARPA, which even published on networks a video to show it. The demonstration is the result of work that dates back to at least 2015 and that had already allowed him to show years ago a cannon capable of accelerating a projectile to about 5.8 times the speed of sound. In 2018 it even reached a mark of Mach 6.5 with one projectile.

US efforts. The potential of railguns has also captured the interest of the US, although with not so positive results. The enormous speed that the projectiles reach during firing erodes the barrels, damages the weapons and limits their repeated use, one of the keys to why in 2021 the Navy decided to put the brakes on the initiative that it had maintained for its development for years.

“The decision to pause the EMRG program [Electromagnetic Railgun] is consistent with the reform initiatives of the entire department to free up resources in support of other Navy priorities,” the agency explained in statements reported by The Defense Post, which states that over a decade and a half, approximately $500 million had been invested. dollars. Efforts were redirected to another goal: the development of hypersonic missiles.

“War machines are slowly transitioning from chemical to electromagnetic energy… [Y] The continuous rate of fire is a crucial indicator of combat effectiveness in electromagnetic rail launching systems,” reflect the Chinese engineers in the article they published in November. The researchers look in any case beyond military applications and already point that technology could help us achieve trains that run at 1,000 kilometers per hour through vacuum tubes or more economical space travel.

Imágenes: Office of Naval Research (Flickr), Marion Doss (Flickr),US Navy Research (YouTube)

