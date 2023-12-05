We know that one of the challenges data centers face is maintaining the temperature under control. This need has driven different proposals that seek to address it without triggering energy consumption, a key characteristic in these times when the world is trying to be more efficient to fight climate change.

In recent years we have seen companies like Meta move part of their computing infrastructure to cold places like Luleå, in Sweden, and Microsoft test in a much more ambitious environment: the seabed of the Orkney Islands, in Scotland. Now it’s China’s turn. The Asian giant is betting on underwater data centers.

China ventures into underwater data centers

According to CGTN, Beijing Highlander Digital Technology is close to completing the construction of the first stage of the “world’s first underwater commercial data center.” It is a structure that, in total, will consist of 100 cabins with several computing units each and that will benefit from the benefits of the oceanic climate.

Specifically, the data center is taking shape near the island of Hainan, in the South China Sea. For the head of the project, Pu Ding, he says that the equipment “will cool naturally” and will be between 40 and 60% more energy efficient than if operated in conventional facilities on the surface.

Putting data centers in the water translates into several benefits, according to Pu Ding. The density of the servers can be higher, which increases computing power and, by operating preserved of dust and oxygen, they will have greater durability. The expert does not mention it, but we believe that making any type of repair will not be so easy in the depths.





It took engineers almost 3 hours to properly place the project’s first cabin, which weighs 1,300 tons, 35 meters underwater. Let us remember that each unit is perfectly sealed to prevent any type of leak that could affect the components which, it should be noted, are not exempt from failure.

Microsoft, which is not related to the Chinese project, verified in its tests that underwater data centers are viable, although it also left a series of learnings for a future scale implementation. Access to underwater units is not easy, it requires “atypically calm seas and a choreographed dance of robots.”

After the tests, the Redmond company has contemplated taking its Microsoft Azure data centers into the depths, although this has not come to fruition. The Chinese firm, for its part, assures that its underwater data center is intended to operate commercially and that it is not a test, but will serve clients while it is in use.

Images: CMG

In Xataka: There is a big surprise in the list of the most powerful supercomputers in the world. It’s called MareNostrum 5 and it’s Spanish