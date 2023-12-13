The relationship between the United States and China has changed dramatically in the last decade. We have seen it above all on the commercial level, with increasingly aggressive blockades and sanctions, but things have not developed very differently on the scientific level.

The United States has banned NASA from collaborating with China on space affairs since 2011, and China has stopped signing a scientific and technological cooperation agreement since 2018. Its space agencies have been turning their backs on each other until now. However, the Chinese space administration has something the United States would like to have: samples from one of the youngest regions of the Moon brought to Earth in 2020 with the Chang’e 5 lunar mission.

The controversy of the lunar samples. On November 29, NASA exceptionally opened a path of collaboration with the Chinese space administration. In an internal message, the US agency gave its researchers permission to request samples of regolith and lunar rocks collected by the Chang’e-5 mission from its Chinese counterpart.

A 2011 law known as the Wolf amendment prohibits NASA from collaborating with China on space matters without authorization from the US Congress. NASA notified Congress of its intentions and has provided instructions to its researchers to request the samples.

What is the Wolf amendment. The law promoted in 2011 by Republican Congressman Frank Wolf prohibits the use of federal funds for any space-related activity in direct contact with officials of the Chinese government or its subsidiaries.

The law was introduced to prevent China from participating in the International Space Station. Over time, China has built its own space station. Tiangong station has two laboratories and is permanently inhabited.

Why Chinese samples are important. The message sent by NASA to its researchers explains it well. Quoted by Eureka: “The Chang’e 5 samples originate from regions of the Moon that have not yet been studied by NASA and are expected to provide valuable new scientific results on the geological history of the Moon.”

The Moon is huge, but the samples recovered by American and Soviet missions 50 years ago come from a small part of the center and northeast of the satellite. The Chinese space administration’s Chang’e-5 mission landed on a geologically young area of ​​the Moon and collected 1,731 grams of regolith and rocks with a shovel and drill.

What have scientists discovered with these rocks. More than 70 scientific articles have been published based on the samples. Because Chang’e 5 landed in one of the youngest basalt areas on the Moon, Chinese researchers were able to refine the satellite’s age estimate (the average age of the samples is 1,963 million years, with a margin of error of 57 million years).

Other studies reveal that the Moon was still volcanically active 2 billion years ago. In the decomposition of the samples, water and a new mineral that they called Changesite-(Y) were also detected.

What would China gain by collaborating with the United States. It is not actually confirmed that China will send samples to NASA researchers, but the country’s space administration is open to requests from any international team until December 22.

Although part of China’s public opinion is against it, sending samples to NASA would be a clear diplomatic, image and public relations victory. Also a victory for science, because NASA has unique instruments and can compare the samples with those from the Apollo missions.

What would the United States give in exchange? An exchange of samples could occur, as happened between China and Russia (1.5 fresh grams of Chang’e 5 in exchange for 1.5 grams brought in 1970 by the Luna 16 probe). The United States has a large number of samples from the Apollo missions to negotiate, but NASA has already ruled out a swap in 2021, and China will likely not ask for anything in return because the fact that NASA is interested is already a victory in itself. .

Perhaps most importantly, this exception opens the door to long-term collaboration. NASA is not ruling it out, as long as China’s space administration is more transparent in its actions. “Cooperation with China depends on China,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said at a conference in Paris last year. At the same time, Nelson is reluctant to see the Wolf amendment withdrawn.

What is clear is that long-term collaboration would be beneficial for NASA because the Chinese space program is going like a shot. China has its sights set on recovering samples from the far side of the Moon in 2024 with Chang’e-6.

