The Chinese government is playing its cards well. In the climate of tension that it maintains with its American counterpart in the field of the development of cutting-edge semiconductors, the Administration led by Xi Jinping is attacking two different fronts. The sanctions imposed by the US are increasingly restrictivewhich has caused Chinese integrated circuit manufacturers to rush in recent months to acquire all the lithography equipment they need in anticipation of not being able to obtain it in the future.

The other ingredient in China's recipe to strengthen its semiconductor industry is to develop its own integrated circuit manufacturing technology. Its own cutting-edge chip production equipment. Getting them ready requires an enormous effort in research, investing time and having huge amounts of money, but this gigantic Asian country has these resources at its disposal. The most critical of all of them is, without a doubt, time. And the longer it takes to have its own cutting-edge lithographic equipment, the more the US and its allies will distance themselves in this area.

The sanctions of November 16 have accelerated purchases by Chinese manufacturers

On November 16, the latest US sanctions package aimed at China and the countries in its orbit, including Russia and Iran, came into force. These bans seek to undermine China's technological development by putting it out of its reach. the most advanced lithography equipment produced by US allies, including the Netherlands and Japan. The Dutch company ASML produces the most sophisticated lithography machines that exist, which is why it has been the most affected by the new sanctions.

ASML will lose approximately 15% of its sales in China due to US sanctions that came into effect on November 16

In recent years it has not been able to sell its most sophisticated equipment, the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, to its Chinese customers, but it is no longer able to supply them with the slightly less advanced deep ultraviolet (UVP) lithography equipment. . According to Peter Wennink, the CEO of ASML, during the third quarter of 2023 46% of his company's revenue came from China. This executive has predicted that the company he leads will lose approximately 15% of its sales in China due to the US sanctions that came into effect on November 16.

As I mentioned in the first lines of this article, in this delicate situation, Chinese chip manufacturers have done what could be expected: they have accelerated the purchase of the lithography equipment they need to sustain their production of integrated circuits in anticipation of not being able to obtain them in the future. The curious thing is that not only have they acquired new UVP equipment before the entry into force of the latest US sanctions package; They have also significantly increased the purchase of lithography equipment necessary to manufacture integrated circuits using mature integration technologies.

And ASML has lived up to it. At the beginning of last November this company declared that it was doing everything in its power to meet the needs of its customers. It is evident that this statement clearly implies that this effort seeks to place it at the level of the demands of its clients in China. The most shocking thing is that according to the South China Morning Post, which is a very reliable medium, the value of imports of lithography machines from the Netherlands carried out by Chinese companies in November increased by 1,050%. It is truly outrageous, but in the current context in which we have just investigated this figure makes all the sense in the world.

Cover image: ASML

More information: SCMP

In Xataka: One of lime and another of sand for TSMC: the debacle of its Arizona factory comes hand in hand with a great success in Japan