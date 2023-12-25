As far as possible, large telescopes are usually installed in remote places such as the Atacama Desert, islands in Hawaii, or on the slopes of Teide. But perhaps in this competition to go further (literally) those who win will be the Antarctic telescopes. And there is already a new one.

Pilot telescope. That is because China has deemed the pilot project for the installation of a new astronomical observatory in Antarctica satisfactory, as reported by the Chinese agency Xinhua. This pilot consisted of a small telescope installed in the vicinity of the Ross Sea.

The telescope will soon have company, as the future TianMu Time Domain Astronomical Observation Network will consist of a large receiver composed of 100 small telescopes. These telescopes will have a small diameter and large field, capable of covering 10,000 square degrees.

As a measure of comparison, it can be noted that the Sun and the Moon, which occupy 0.2 square degrees of our celestial vault. Vault that has a total of just over 20,000 square degrees (if we take into account that we are talking about a semisphere).

Expedition 39. The 39th Chinese Antarctic Expedition was responsible for transporting the prototype telescope to its location. The expedition began in October 2022 with two icebreakers taking advantage of the proximity of the southern summer to begin a route of more than 160 days along 60,000 nautical miles.

In February of this year, the prototype was already ready in its location to begin testing. Tests that would last throughout the following southern autumn and winter months: 248 days in which this first telescope was able to begin collecting data about our universe.

Seize the Night. The dates are not coincidental: the intention of those responsible for this scientific apparatus is to take advantage of the special length of winter nights in the polar circle to carry out uninterrupted observations of the sky over the southern hemisphere.

This will help this experiment to better monitor transient space phenomena, those that only appear in our sky for a short period or whose intensity varies punctually. Examples of these phenomena may be supernovae or fast radio bursts.

The telescope is based on a drift-scanning charge-coupled device (CCD). This technology (similar to that used by some digital camera sensors) has precisely the function of allowing these telescopes to follow celestial objects without the need for external mechanisms.

Not so unusual. This will be China's first major independent project in this context, but it is not the first Antarctic telescope. Not even from the first Chinese Antarctic telescope. The remoteness of this continent practically free of light pollution is very attractive for this type of experiments.

Examples of this are the South Pole Telescope or the Antarctic Survey Telescopes (AST3). China is one of the participating members in this latest project, and the Asian country has three telescopes in operation within the framework of this project.

TianMu will however be the first project led by Beijing, and will also be the first Chinese Antarctic telescope to implement some of its technologies. Technologies that may one day help us better understand phenomena about which we still know very little, from cosmic rays to black holes.

Imagen | Xinhua