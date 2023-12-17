If the renewable energy sector wants to install increasingly larger and more powerful turbines, equipped with blades more than 100 meters long, it needs tools to move them. Both in its facilities located offshore and here, on land. The industry knows it. And that is why for years he has been looking for formulas to manage blades that have not stopped growing. The best proof has just been left by the company XCMG during a maneuver in a wind farm in Yingkou, where it presented the XCA3000, “the heaviest wheeled crane in the world.”

Its appearance and capacity are certainly fascinating.

Don't say mega crane, say XCA3000. This is the name of the device that the Chinese company XCMG has just debuted in Yingkou, a huge crane on wheels designed specifically to lift wind turbines. Its creators assure that

With such data on the table, XCMG claims that the “At a height of 160 m, it can lift 190 tonnes, setting a new record for the highest and heaviest lifting capacity among wheel cranes,” underlines XCMG.





Bragging about ability. Not everything is advertisements or technical sheets. To demonstrate what its new crane is capable of, XCMG has published a video that shows it in action, while maneuvering a wind turbine blade. The work in question was carried out in Yingkou, in the Chinese province of Liaoning, where he was in charge of hoisting a 25-ton, 95-meter-long shovel to a height of 107 m. He then helped the piece attach “precisely” to the center of the turbine so that the operators could finish placing it.

The delicate maneuver was carried out at the Dashiqiao Xintai New Energy 200 MW wind farm and XCMG assures that it marks “a new reference in operational efficiency and lifting capacity.” As it is a model with wheels, the firm also focuses on its ability to transport heavy components and ascend slopes. “It improves its effectiveness in transferring loads,” he adds.

…And bragging about numbers. XCMG's commitment comes at a key moment, especially in China, with large energy firms betting on huge onshore and offshore wind turbines. In spring, Minyang introduced the MySE216 earth turbine blade, the “world's largest,” in its own words. In recent months, the same Chinese company went one step further and was already aiming for a colossal offshore wind turbine with a rotor 310 meters in diameter.

Against that backdrop, XCMG claims that the XCA3000 is capable of effectively installing a 135-tonne, 5 MW turbine nacelle in a matter of 30 minutes. According to their calculations, the installation time of the wind turbine is significantly reduced: between 20 and 30%. The sector also has machines for installing wind turbines at sea. In April we told you about SK6000, a new electric crane designed to move and load large structures and which its creators presented as an ideal solution for offshore parks.

Images: XCMG Group (YouTube)

