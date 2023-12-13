loading…

China allegedly required Tao seminarians to watch The Battle at Lake Changjin, a Korean War propaganda film produced by the Chinese Communist Party. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – “The Battle at Lake Changjin”, produced on behalf of the Central Propaganda Department to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party China in 2021, is a propaganda film about the Korean War that was widely criticized abroad but was really popular in China.

Quoting from the Bitter Winter page, Wednesday (13/12/2023), “The Battle at Lake Changjin” is the most expensive and most watched film in Chinese history. In fact, critics admit that while the propaganda is disturbing, the battle scenes are well-filmed and stunning.

The problem is that “The Battle at Lake Changjin” spawned a cottage industry that spawned derivative products, all repeating the same propaganda but without the redeeming value of the 2021 film’s technical qualities.

One of them is “Volunteer Army: Heroes Attack,” which launched with much fanfare in September 2023 but was less successful than “The Battle at Lake Changjin.”

The propaganda theme is the same. The Chinese people in the film are told that in 1950, the United States (US) and its allies started a war of aggression against North Korea, which largely failed due to the intervention of Chinese volunteers. Dissidents in China who question this narrative are jailed.

Still in the film, it is told that after World War II, the Soviet Union and the US divided Korea in half along the 38th parallel, just as they did with Germany, with a pro-Soviet northern zone and a pro-American zone in the south. North Korea, supported by Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong, was the one who invaded South Korea in the film.

The United Nations (UN), not just the US, is said to have formed a coalition to stop the North Korean invasion, despite massive support for North Korea by Chinese troops using the name “volunteers”.

After three years of war, the border between North and South Korea remained essentially the same as it had been in 1950. Nothing had been achieved by Mao and Stalin, except the deaths of three million military personnel and civilians. This was unnecessary and unconvincing bloodshed, to add to the list of crimes of Stalin and Mao.

Propaganda about the Korean War through novels, comics and films became popular after China’s relations with the US deteriorated, and especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Chinese were told that the US and NATO were the aggressors in Ukraine, and that Russia had to defend itself, just as they were told that the US attacked North Korea in 1950, when in fact the opposite was true.