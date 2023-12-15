A national pride. the Valorant player Paula Naguilknown in the community by her nickname “Bstrdd”, was crowned the best female athlete at the 2023 Brazil Esports Awards.

This ceremony has been held since 2017 to recognize the people and teams that are part of the country's competitive scene, which is arguably the largest in all of Latin America. They are considered the “Oscars of Esports”, since they bring together the most popular personalities of electronic sports in the region.

Bstrdd grew up playing games like Resident Evil and Counter Strike from the age of 10 and has been playing competitively in Brazil since 2021. She is also a content creator on Twitch, a platform that she will seek to dedicate herself to when she decides to retire.

You can also read: Chilean VALORANT player Bstrdd is now part of Team Liquid BR

The member of Team Liquid Brazil won the trophy, beating the players Lissa and Jelly. Previously, she had been recognized as the best player in the country by the Brazilian site Valorant Zone. She had a great season at Game Changers 2023, the Valorant world championship, in which her team managed to reach the finals although unfortunately they would fall against the North American team, Shopify Rebellion.

The Chilean was very excited when she went on stage to accept her award. In fact, she stated that she did not have a single speech prepared for the occasion. “I thank everyone who voted for me; to my family; to my team, who are the best in the world and to me mainly that I am very proud because I went through a lot of things this year. Finally, thank Brazil for being my second family,” the athlete expressed very happily.

At the time of publishing this note, Bstrdd is flying back to Chile to rest after a complicated year in his personal life. From Tarreo we want to give our most sincere congratulations for his achievement, and that he continues to put Chile's name higher in the world of Esports.

You can see the moment he won below:

