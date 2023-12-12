The national Street Fighter champion and the women’s DOTA 2 team that won bronze at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games will be playing between December 12 and 16 in the important Global Esports Games 2023 tournament in the city of Riyadh.

“Team Chile Esports” is already in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to begin its participation in the Global Esports Games, a competition where more than 250 players from 56 countries will seek to become the new world champions of different video games.

950 video game athletes, representing more than 100 countries, were part of these qualifiers where our country managed to be among the best in the region in DOTA 2 women’s category and in Street Fighter 6, obtaining their places for this important planetary event that will be played in person at the Saudi Esports Federation Arena, an exclusive venue for video game competitions.

Street Fighter 6 Victor Duarte “EvilCraa”

Our Street Fighter 6 representative, Víctor “Evil Craa” Duarte, will begin his participation this Tuesday, December 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Chile. The Chilean is part of “Group D” where he must face the national teams of Belgium, Bangladesh, Colombia, Italy, Senegal, Great Britain and Lithuania. The best two in each group advance to the next phase that will continue on Wednesday the 13th in a direct elimination format.

DOTA 2 (Women) – Arcane Witches Team

The DOTA 2 women’s team – recognized for winning the bronze medal at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games – is already among the 8 best in the world and will have to face its Kenyan counterpart this Thursday, December 14 at 12:00 p.m. Chili. If they overcome the Africans, they would play in the semifinals against the winner between Peru and New Zealand.

Macarena Bathrobe “Paprika”

Vania Mardones “Croquette”



Catalina Anderson “Bubbles“

Nicole Ceballos – I’m Not Afraid

Nataly Troncoso “Betranova”

Javiera González “Fahrenheit”

Roberto Ladrón de Guevara “Randgris” (Coach)

For Eduardo Maqueira, director of the National Esports Association of Chile (ANEC), the participation of our brand country is something historic and reflects the high level that Chilean video game athletes have worldwide. As he believes: “Chile has always had a very high level in esports competitions, and this year there are many results that demonstrate this. Three medals were achieved at EVO 2023, the most important fighting game tournament in the world; Ángel Inostroza, Gran Turismo driver, won bronze in the first Olympic Esports Series tournament, organized by the International Olympic Committee and the Chilean Gran Turismo team, a few days ago, took 5th place in the World Series Nation Cup the most important tournament in the world for this video game”.

“And the participation in the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games where our teams had an outstanding participation and the Chilean women’s DOTA 2 team won the Pan American bronze,” commented the ANEC spokesperson.

You can follow the results of this tournament on the ANEC social networks at:

Instagram @anesportschile

X (formerly Twitter) @anesportschile

And also on the official accounts of the Global Esports Federation:

Instagram @globalesportsfed



X (antes Twitter) @GE_Federation



TikTok @globalesportsfed

Facebook @GlobalEsportsFederation



Linkedin @GlobalEsportsFederation



YouTube @GlobalEsportsFederation



Twitch Twitch.TV/GEF

More information about the tournament using the hashtag #GEG23

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord