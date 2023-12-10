Since the 80s, when consoles became popular, most children dream of Santa Claus or the Three Wise Men bringing them a console, or a specific video game that they really want to play. But, in recent years, this has changed. Now children ask for subscription cards at Christmas, or virtual money to Roblox y Fortnite. This is stated in an ESA study.

I have four nephews under 16 years old, and one under 20 years old, and only the oldest has a console. The little ones play titles like mobile phones or laptops Roblox y Fortnite. Even though I left them the Nintendo Switch in the summer with all the Mario and Zelda games, they ended up playing… Fortnite on the Switch.

For Kings they want Fortnite V-Bucks (the game’s virtual currency) or Netflix subscription cards to watch Wednesday. The same as his friends.

The generational change in video games

Of course, five children is not a statistic, so we rely on the study published by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) of the United States. Video games remain as popular as ever, since 72% of those under 17 years of age are going to ask for a gift related to them. 89% of boys, and 59% of girls.

The difference is in the type of gifts. Years ago, the latest fashionable video game, or the latest console, was the most requested thing. Now The most desired, with 39% of the votes, is an annual subscription to Game Pass, PlayStation Play or Nintendo Online. This subscription is used to play online on consoles (something that was previously free), and allows you to play a collection of games without paying.

In second place are traditional consoles, with 39% of the votesand gaming accessories, such as gamepads or headphones, with 32%.

29% are going to ask for virtual money: PaVos for Fortnite and Robux for the game Roblox. This virtual money is used to purchase costumes, decorations, items, premium levels, etc. This group includes gift cards with real money from consoleswhich is used to buy digital games.

Today’s children have grown up with a cell phone in their hands, and play free games full of microtransactions, which are purchased with the aforementioned virtual money. Here is the big deal for companies.

Does this mean that game consoles are in decline? Not exactly, they continue to break sales records. But their average age has increased.

Many of these children who come from mobile phones, when they turn 17 or 18 they change Roblox y Fortnite by Call of Dutyfootball game FIFA (which has changed name) or GTA V, games that are on PC and console. In the end they end up in the same place, but later than before.

Today’s children no longer ask for boxed video games or consoles. Most prefer subscriptions to Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, virtual money from Roblox and Fortnite, and subscriptions to Netflix or Disney+. Times change, to the satisfaction of the industry, which is managing to tie everyone to a subscription forever, without them owning anything.