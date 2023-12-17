Suara.com – The Main Director of the Drinking Water Company or PAM Jaya said that education about clean water needs to be given to children from an early age. They need to be reminded that getting water is not easy.

The aim is so that they can appreciate water more and the importance of knowing about the threat of groundwater misuse. Moreover, in Jakarta, in particular, getting clean water actually also depends on areas outside the capital city.

This was conveyed by Arief during the Mass Circumcision activity as well as educating hundreds of school children in Jakarta on the use of clean water, which was organized by PAM JAYA through PAM Jaya's Dharma WanitaSatu (DWP).

This event was also attended by the Acting (Pj) Chair of the DKI Jakarta Family Welfare Empowerment Team (TP PKK), Mirdiyanti Heru Budi Hartono and the Chair of the East Jakarta TP PKK, Diah Anwar.

The free mass circumcisions were held in Pondok Kopi Village, Ujung Menteng Village, and Pulo Gebang Village, East Jakarta. At least, there are 162 school age boys who took part in Mass Circumcision in Pondok Kopi Village, Ujung Menteng Village, and Pulo Gebang Village

“There is a social side that we have to do, one of which is Mass Circumcision. We also provide education to children regarding the use of clean water. Because getting clean water in Jakarta is not easy,” said Arief in his statement, Sunday (17/12 /2023).

“The source of clean water in Jakarta depends on outside Jakarta. So using clean water in Jakarta must be better, more economical,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lya Arief also said that his party would provide assistance and counseling regarding the importance of maintaining health and personal hygiene after undergoing circumcision. This aims to ensure that children undergoing circumcision can care for their wounds well and minimize the risk of infection.

“PAM JAYA also continues to strive for the happiness of East Jakarta residents through efforts to provide piped water,” he said.

He said, PAM Jaya as a piped water provider in Jakarta, had built a Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM) to achieve the target of 100 percent service coverage by 2030.

“One of the SPAMs being built is Jatiluhur Regional SPAM 1 which covers 6 sub-districts, namely Pondok Kopi Village, Cilincing Village, Rorotan Village, West Cakung Village, East Cakung Village and Ujung Menteng Village,” he said.

In East Jakarta, he said, PAM JAYA is targeting 19,442 new connections through the Jatiluhur 1 Regional SPAM program.

“Like circumcision, providing quality guaranteed water is also important for health,” he concluded.