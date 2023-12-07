At 11, for the first time, he experienced the joy of walking. The protagonist is a child, affected by a very serious form of osteogenesis imperfecta, also called ‘glass bone disease’, who, thanks to the teamwork of the doctors at the Meyer pediatric hospital in Florence, after 4 surgeries and a long journey of rehabilitation, he was finally able to take his first steps, even if, at least for now, with the help of crutches. This was announced by the Florentine hospital, recalling that when the child’s parents turned to the pediatric orthopedics of the Florentine Irccs, the little patient had just suffered yet another fracture of the diaphysis of the femur (the thigh bone). Until then he could only move by crawling. The diagnosis came after a series of investigations and in-depth studies involving the hospital’s endocrinologists and geneticists.

What is osteogenesis imperfecta

Osteogenesis imperfecta is part of a family of genetic pathologies and involves a collagen defect. In the most serious cases, it causes significant bone fragility and for this reason it is commonly called “glass bone disease”. The little boy’s legs were pathologically fractured and the multiple fractures had led over the years to a serious deformity with a saber-shaped curvature of both the thighs and the legs: hence the impossibility of moving in an upright position. Once the diagnosis arrived, a long period of hospitalization began. The pediatric orthopedics and traumatology team directed by Giovanni Beltrami followed the case step by step.

An angiotac of the lower limbs allowed the orthopedists to study the case in depth. And before tackling the long series of interventions necessary to try to resolve the situation, the surgeons ‘trained’ using life-size models of the child’s deformed bones, obtained thanks to 3D printing by the joint T3Ddy laboratory of which Monica is responsible Carfagni for the University of Florence and the engineer Kathleen McGreevy for Meyer.

Thanks to these simulations – the Florentine pediatric hospital reports – the surgeons Giuseppe Cucca, head of pediatric orthopaedics, Simone Lazzeri and Alessandro Zanardi managed to program a series of osteotomies, i.e. targeted cuts of the bone, which progressively eliminated the curvature and allowed the legs to be straightened. The use of telescopic nails capable of “stretching” and accompanying the physiological growth of the small patient while maintaining “internal protection” of the bone itself is fundamental.

The rehabilitation process at the highly specialized pediatric rehabilitation department of the Irccs Don Carlo Gnocchi Center in Florence was also fundamental, where the team coordinated by Giovanna Cristella, developmental physiatrist, identified the most effective strategy to allow the child to move on one’s own legs, through the work of physiotherapists and the provision of appropriate braces and aids.

Equally important is the identification of an appropriate treatment to prevent the progression of the disease. The child will then continue his medical journey at Meyer’s Auxoendocrinology, directed by Stefano Stagi, who has already followed him from the beginning, to carry out the specific therapies he needs.