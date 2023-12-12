Ten fractures in the arms and legs. The doctors discovered this when the one-year-old girl came to their treatment room. The reason? According to the Public Prosecution Service and the Ukrainian mother (23), the cause was the serious arguments between mother and stepfather, a 29-year-old resident of Dalf. During one of these arguments, the stepfather allegedly tried to snatch the child from the mother by pulling on the girl’s legs. The Public Prosecution Service is demanding prison sentences against the parents for serious abuse and neglect.