I think that no matter what Christmas I remember from when I was a child, at one of them I always received something I wasn't expecting, these gifts usually being underwear or toys that didn't even interest me. Something that could make me look ungrateful, but I will surely never get over a child who, upon receiving a PlayStation 5 as a gift, got upset saying that he didn't want it because he expected to receive a gaming PC.

Something that clearly many master race players could defend, some of them jokingly and others seriously. This is because perhaps this child was waiting for a PC to be able to play his favorite titles and also perform other tasks such as streaming and creating content. The moment happened a few years ago, but it has gone viral thanks to being shared again by an X/Twitter userwhich makes the debate even more heated since it happened in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, when this console was scarce and therefore more expensive.

In this clip you can see that upon opening the gift and realizing that it was a PlayStation 5, the child indicates that he does not want it, since he was expecting a PC. Answer that apparently was a joke anyway, since when the person recording the video asked him “Why are you so bad?”, the boy said it was a joke.

But this did not prevent X's publication with the clip from receiving many responses, some of them criticizing the infant because, according to them, he is a decline decisiono commenting: “Little man, one day you will realize that these things are not cheap to buy… your children will do this to you and you will see how it feels,” also saying that “the child will never receive Christmas gifts again.”

Although there are others who defend it, responding: “The PS5 just plays useless video games all day. A PC can do that, do tasks, research and program” or declaring that “That's a smart kid,” even sharing memes about his taste on gaming platforms.

Finally, there are several who have seen the video who do not believe that his reaction was genuine and that everything could be acted. And as happens many times, whether it was acted or not didn't stop other people from debating, commenting on whether he was right or wrong to get angry about the gift.



