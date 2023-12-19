Juve works not only on the attacker but also on Rabiot and Szczesny. Inter with doubts about the Dutchman while Roma and Lazio are aiming for renewal

Several big names in Serie A are looking with concern, and with the need to make an important choice soon, at the contracts expiring on 30 June 2025. Because this is football now: when you get within a year and a half of losing on a free transfer a top player or an important element, the manager on duty has two paths. Either in the space of a few months he reaches an agreement to extend the bond or he must try to sell it before entering the final season. The risk of seeing the player leave in the summer of 2025 on a free transfer is something that no one tends to want to take. There are cases in which white smoke is reached even close to the gong (Brozovic with Inter in March 2023, the Croatian was out of contract in June; Rabiot with Juventus last summer, three days before the Frenchman became a free transfer) , but there are many more cases in which, if you enter the last year without having renewed, you start to separate. Skriniar is one of the most recent and important examples, but the stories of Dybala at Juventus and Donnarumma at Milan also had a similar epilogue.