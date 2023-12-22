At Continassa he will meet Allegri and his former teammates. He will also have the opportunity to talk to the managers about the future of the club

Add a place to the Continassa there is an extra friend. Today Giorgio Chiellini returns “home”. The former defender, who only a few days ago announced his retirement from playing football, will visit Massimiliano Allegri and his “his” Juventus. It will be the opportunity to embrace the coach from Livorno with whom he won a good part of his career trophies and say goodbye to some of the former teammates with whom he fought side by side until June 2022, when he decided to try the adventure in America with Los Angeles FC. But not only.

Chiellini will most likely have the opportunity to have a chat with the Juventus managers and who knows, try a first approach in view of a possible (probable?) arrival at the club starting from next summer. It is not yet known in what capacity – the two parties, as mentioned, have not yet even discussed the possibility -, but it is no mystery that the desire of “Chiello” is to become a pillar of the club even off the pitch, while both the owners and the fans recognize Giorgio's quality for a role behind the desk in the future. The former centre-back, graduated in Business Administration from the School of Management and Economics of the University of Turin, is a rare case in the world of football for his education and humility, but he knows well that his second career would still start from scratch and he confided to his friends that he wanted to study and learn and then make his way.

The visit of Chiellini, the last captain to bring a championship to Juventus Torino, could however also prove useful to Juve in current affairs. The draw with Genoa allowed Inter to move up in the standings and now Allegri and his team are four points behind. Although both the coach and the management have always pointed out that the team's objective is to return to the Champions League, it is undeniable that the championship dream has brought growing enthusiasm to the environment week after week, starting right from the locker room. And here is the “Chiello”, someone who has seen it hard and hard – how can we forget the tricolor of the comeback in 2015-16? – can perhaps help his friend Max use the right words to avoid getting discouraged. And speaking of words, Manuel Locatelli, yesterday at San Siro for the Coni Lombardia Awards, showed no signs of slowing down, despite recognizing the strength of league leaders Inter: “Scudetto? It's clear that the dream is there. When you're second you must look in front of you…”. Then a tribute to the former captain: “Chiellini is like a brother, I hope to see him again soon”.

Chiellini will also have an eye on Gleison Bremer, who inherited his number “3” shirt at Juve. The relationship with the Brazilian is good, so much so that the former Turin centre-back contacted King Giorgio himself before signing for the Bianconeri. The two also had the opportunity to meet in the United States during the Lady's American tour. Today Chiellini will be able to give some advice – not only to Bremer – at a time when Juve's defense has slightly lowered its performance, after a series of clean sheets. In the last five matchdays, the Bianconeri have kept a clean sheet on only one occasion, in the 1-0 victory against Napoli. Cagliari, Inter, Monza and Genoa all managed to score a goal for Szczesny. Well, perhaps the “Chiello” experience can be useful to understand if any mistakes have been made.

