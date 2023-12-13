The former Juventus captain retires but remains in the USA until the summer, then looks for a managerial role: the Lady thinks about it

Fabiana Della Valle

12 December 2023 (change at 18:00) – MILAN

There are times when suddenly your whole life flashes before you, forcing you to reflect on what was and what will be. It must have happened to Giorgio Chiellini, 39 years old and with 23 years of football under his belt, at the final whistle of Los Angeles FC-Columbus Crew, the MLS final lost 2-1. While he paraded with his teammates in front of his fans, saddened but still proud, he couldn’t help but think that all this will never happen to him again. “Unfortunately today one of the two teams had to lose. I learned to win and lose. It was a beautiful journey here in America. It could have been my last match… I will take a few more days to reflect and decide”, said the defender, who said goodbye to Serie A a year and a half ago to gain experience, including life, in the United States. The farewell to football is now near but every end can become a new beginning: Chiello will not be a coach, he doesn’t see himself in that role at least for now, but he is aiming for a career as a manager and in a suit and tie he could be there for him a future at Juventus, where they never stopped loving him. A question of time and opportunity, because Chiellini is too intelligent to undertake a new adventure without having adequately prepared.

Six months break

Enjoying his family and studying: these are his priorities at the moment. With football which is and will always remain his great love. What is certain is that Giorgio will return to Italy in the next few days and during the Christmas holidays he will divide his time between Turin (where he has kept his home) and Livorno, his hometown. Then he will return to Los Angeles, where he will stay until the summer with his wife Carolina and his daughters Olivia and Nina, also to allow the girls to finish the school year. Everyone had a great time in California and will be able to take advantage of these 6 months to travel. Chiello preferred not to communicate anything immediately, he will do so in the next few days, even if the decision to retire has now been made. Always a difficult choice for a footballer, but at the threshold of 40 and after a full career like that of King Giorgio, the awareness that the right time has arrived takes over. In America the former Juventus captain has discovered a new way of experiencing football, without retirements and with less stress and less pressure. A new world. “I arrived last year with many dreams and hopes – he said – but I could never have dreamed of what I have experienced in these 18 months. It is something that has entered my heart, into my blood”.

He will be manager

In MLS he won a championship after 9 in a row with Juventus, completing an extraordinary journey: in addition to the 19 trophies he won in black and white, there is the 2020 European Championship as captain and leader. A professor in his role, as José Mourinho defined him, who could return to Continassa to help out in the club. “I see Juventus in my future. I don’t know in what position, but it is a place where I have spent almost half my life. I am still very attached and I am happy that they are having a good season” – he told “The Athletic” – . In the future I would like to work in management. I have a degree in economics and an MBA in football. Now I don’t feel like being a coach”. The Juventus call hasn’t arrived yet, but the new management respects him and the relations with the club are excellent. The future seems obvious: the Lady is still in King Giorgio’s destiny.

