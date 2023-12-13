Already captain of the 2021 European champion and Juventus with whom he won nine championships in a row, after 17 years with Juventus he ended his career in the United States in the last season and a half: “The most beautiful and intense journey of my life, but now it’s time to open new chapters”

The end of the season in the United States, with the MLS final lost on Saturday night by his Los Angeles FC against the Columbus Crew, inevitably accelerated the rumors about Giorgio Chiellini’s retirement, which he only confirmed: “It was a great trip here in America. It could have been my last game… I’ll take a few more days to reflect and decide.” The days have passed and the official farewell to football has arrived: the historic captain of Juventus, with whom he won nine consecutive championships, and of the 2021 European champions national team, has announced his retirement at the age of 39 .

“You have been the most beautiful and intense journey of my life”, wrote Chiellini on his social channels, addressing football, with an announcement post around 4pm. “You have been my everything. With you I have traveled a unique and unforgettable. But now it’s time to open new chapters and write other important and exciting pages.”

Raised in Livorno, with whom he experienced the climb from C to A, Juventus bought Chiellini in 2004 and after a year in co-ownership at Fiorentina brought him to Juventus in Capello’s last year. Since then he has lived the entire recent history of the Lady, from Calciopoli to Serie B, from the rise to Serie A to the return to success, piled up like never before in the history of Italian football: in Juventus’ 9 consecutive championships Chiellini has always been there, including five successes in the Italian Cup and the same number in the Super Cup, and including the 2015 and 2017 Champions League finals, from 2018 with the departure of Buffon also on a permanent basis with the captain’s armband. The same armband worn in blue in the European Championship won by Italy at Wembley in 2021, the culmination of a career of 117 appearances for the national team, fifth in every era. He is third overall for appearances for Juventus, 561, behind only Del Piero and Buffon.

Having left Juventus in the summer of 2022 to end his career at Los Angeles FC, he also won the MLS championship. After retiring, he has clear ideas about what he would like to do when he grows up: “I see Juventus in my future. I don’t know in what position, but it is a place where I have spent almost half my life. I am still very attached to it – he said in the a few days ago in an interview with The Athletic -. What would I like to do in the future? Work in management. I have a degree in economics and an MBA in football. Now I don’t feel like being a coach.”

