Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Chico and the Magic Orchards DX – December 29, 2023

Solve puzzles by rolling a giant nut in this adventure inspired by a retro handheld device. Explore a wide variety of levels, each with unique mechanics. Help Chico build his winter reserve and return home!

Starward Rogue – Without date

Starward Rogue offers players a fascinating twin-stick shooter experience as they navigate the Megalith, a rogue-lite maze embedded in the side of a star.

Finally, The Traveler’s Path has been delayed until November 29, 2023.

