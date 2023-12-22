Chiara Ferragni, very affected by the story of the deceptive sponsorships that involve her, according to sources close to her, “is experiencing the consequences of a strong psychological trauma, from what we can assess from the outside. Beyond the story itself and the judgements, from the point of view of the psyche we are certainly faced with psychological suffering which is all the more serious the greater the weight that the influencer gives to the image. Negative psychological effects are, therefore, inevitable”. This is the analysis, carried out for Adnkronos Salute, by Massimo Di Giannantonio, past president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip).

Ferragni, recalls Di Giannantonio, “has made his appearance not only the center of his business but also, from what is offered to us on social media with the extreme care of his image, the foundation of family, as well as social and commercial relationships For her, the image is the basis of the definition of her psychic and relational life. It is a preponderant element of the way her mental apparatus functions.” Thus “the trauma is perceived as serious, as extremely painful” and therefore, “it can give rise to consequences like those that are reported to us by people close to us, that is, a momentary phase of withdrawal, of silence, of distance from one's 'exposed' world , which testify to suffering, regardless of the reasons, justified or otherwise, underlying the trauma itself”.

Finally, for Di Giannantonio, “this moment, which we hope can be overcome positively soon, reinforces the call made by the couple and the husband – based on his painful experiences – on the need to safeguard, protect and defend the mental health of each we”.