From his personal profile, two users (plausibly two friends) were tagged under a “meme” in very poor taste about the 22-year-old killed at the beginning of December. Him: “A shameful post that I condemn”

On the one hand, dozens of enraged Roma fans demanding serious measures from the club, on the other Luigi Cherubini who defends himself by speaking of a hacker attack. This is how the last hours of one of the “children” launched among the greats by José Mourinho can be encapsulated. The “son of Saint Basil”, as the coach defined him, ended up at the center of a social storm after a comment that appeared under a post on the Threads social network. The class of 2004, from his personal profile, tagged two users (plausibly two friends) under a “meme” in very poor taste about Giulia Cecchettin. An image that shows the girl killed last December 1st next to a garbage bag, which inevitably sparked the indignation of various users. “Leave Rome immediately. Terminate the contract immediately” is one of the many comments published on X.

The negative reaction caused by the episode forced Cherubini to comment directly on the incident with a post on Instagram. The young footballer distanced himself from the incident by attributing the responsibility to some hackers who allegedly took over his profile: “Unfortunately someone came into possession of my Instagram account, violating my privacy, contacting the people I follow and commenting on a post shameful that I condemn and with whom I could never interact. I was forced to open a new account to dissociate myself from what happened and I will protect myself against this violation in all possible forms.”