Suara.com – Chelsea has set an embarrassing record as 2023 comes to an end. Throughout the year, Chelsea is the team that has lost the most in the Premier League in 2023.

Chelsea in the era of Todd Boehly's ownership became a mid-table team, maybe even a top team, especially in the Premier League.

Since acquiring the west London club from Roman Abramovich, Boehly has spent £1 billion in three player transfer windows. In the summer of 2023, Chelsea's total player spending also reached 400 million pounds.

However, Chelsea under coach Mauricio Pochettino this season is in fact no better than last season when they were coached by four coaches from Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor, to Frank Lampard.

Evidence of Chelsea's inconsistency and poor performance was again visible when they lost 1-2 to hosts Wolves in the 18th week of the Premier League match, Sunday (24/12) evening WIB.

This defeat, as reported by Squawka, Monday (25/12), made Chelsea the Premier League team that lost the most throughout 2023, namely 19 times).

If you look at the top five European leagues, only Almeria (24 times), Werder Bremen (20 times) and Empoli (20 times) have lost more than Chelsea.

The defeat against Wolves was Chelsea's eighth defeat in the Premier League this season. The Blues – Chelsea's nickname – have also only won six of their 18 matches in the 2023/2024 Premier League.

With this latest minor result, Chelsea is stuck in the middle of the Premier League standings.

Mauricio Pochettino's troops are in 10th place in the standings, five points adrift of the team above them, Brighton.

The Blues are also 14 points away from the top four and 18 points from the top of the standings occupied by Arsenal.