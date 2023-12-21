After Bárbara's ultimatum to Ángel, it seems that the tamer is doing everything possible to change. He starts shooting a new movie, while his wife does her own show at the circus.

Barbara thanks her husband on the day of the premiere, but he can't even be there, something that doesn't seem to matter too much to her. Blasco is her biggest supporter right now.

The star premieres at the circus Una noche Bárbara, her most special performance. Nobody wants to miss the premiere and that's why Paco Ostos comes to support his friend.

But he doesn't do it alone, Chelo also wants to support her and as soon as they see each other, the two merge into an immense hug. Seven years have passed since they last saw each other, their lives have changed and they are no longer the same: “Friend, how long,” says Barbara.

The excitement on their faces is evident, they are both very happy to see each other. Relive the most anticipated meeting!