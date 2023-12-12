Suara.com – Recently, many netizens are curious about who the husband of the beautiful chef, Renatta Moeloek, is. This question arose when Vidi Aldiano accidentally mentioned that he no longer needed to sing at his friends’ weddings because everyone was married.

After that, Vidi pointed to Renatta Moeloek that he was one of his friends who was married, “Are you ready (pointing at Chef Renatta), are you already (Deddy Corbuzier), a teacher, are you (Danilla) ready yet?”

Profile of Renatta Moeloek’s Husband

Vidi Aldiano’s statement in Deddy Corbuzier’s podcast certainly surprised many people. The reason is, so far this beautiful Bengkulu-blooded woman has never shown that she has made a sacred promise.

However, several curious netizens ended up highlighting a family photo that accidentally appeared in a post for Eid in 2023. The photo was then re-uploaded by a TikTok account called @renattamoeloek_lovers.

From the photo, it can be seen that behind Chef Renatta, who looks elegant in a white dress, there is a man known as Antoine Fantino.

Antoine Fantino himself is a man of French blood who has long been rumored to be the lover of the owner of the real name Puti Renatta Ratnasari Moeloek.

In the photo, Antoine looks harmonious with Chef Renatta because he is also dressed in white. In one of the photos, he is also seen wiping Chef Renatta’s lips.

This is actually not the first time Chef Renatta has been rumored to be with Antoine, this 29 year old woman has shared moments together with her man several times.

This chef had time to share his togetherness with Antoine when celebrating Chinese New Year, climbing mountains, and even riding motorbikes together.

However, Chef Renatta never clearly stated that Antoine was his lover. Moreover, Antoine also chose to lock his Instagram account to protect his privacy.

So far, Chef Renatta has not provided any further response regarding Vidi’s statement. This is of course quite natural considering that Chef Renatta is known as a quite closed figure.

Contributor: Hillary Sekar Pawestri