Suara.com – The pros and cons of the Grand Final results of MasterChef Indonesia (MCI) season 11 continue to roll out, even getting hotter. Most recently, Chef Arnold’s statement on Twitter (X) was seen as “dousing petrol” which further worsened the crisis in MCI season 11.

As one of the judges, Chef Arnold revealed that his party was actually kind enough not to disqualify any of the finalists.

Unfortunately, he did not explain in more detail who the participants in question were.

“It’s good that we weren’t disqualified. That’s enough for now, we’ll discuss the rest with the three of us,” tweeted Chef Arnold, Thursday (30/11/2023).

Netizens also gave harsh criticism to Chef Arnold. One of them is from content creator Ferry Irwandi. This man who often criticizes social issues makes satirical comments.

“Indeed, Indonesia is very friendly. Here, people who pump out scam items can have a career, they can still tweet like this again. This Republic is very friendly, yes,” tweeted Ferry on the account @irwndfrry.

Ferry Irwandi then dug into Chef Arnold’s digital footprint regarding his involvement in the non-fungible token (NFT) business which was detrimental to many people.

“Just imagine, you believed someone who said NFT was promising with all the ingredients, you put your money there, then it sold out,” Ferry Irwandi tweeted again.

“Never mind it’s sold out, the person who made you take the money instead said, ‘Sorry, that’s our exit liquidity’, wow, hang on,” he continued.

Chef Arnold then replied and advised Ferry to report to the authorities if he was indeed harmed. He also admitted that he had sent something to Ferry’s direct message (DM) page.

For information, in August 2022, Chef Arnold was widely protested on Twitter because the price of Karafuru NFTs had decreased.

However, Chef Arnold’s answer actually made Karafuru NFT buyers even more angry. At that time, Chef Arnold only apologized if netizens were involved in exiting liquidity from NFT Karafuru.

Exit liquidity itself is a phenomenon when small investors buy NFT tokens from large investors at high prices, but the price of the NFT token then falls when the hype subsides.