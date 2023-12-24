Every day there is something enjoyable at Navidalia, a theme park that has become one of the most sought after by the public from Guadalajara. And in addition to its attractions, cultural and family activities, there are also gastronomic ones.

A good example of the above was experienced last Friday, December 22, with the visit to these facilities by chef Aquiles Chávez, who boasted exclusively for THE REPORTER What are the flavors that dominate at home for him during Christmas and New Year.

“I make a dinner for the 24th and the next day I prepare something special for reheating, which is different from New Year's. For example, for Christmas in 2002 I made duck and this will be cannelloni. On December 31 it will be more complete: Leg, cod, romeritos, salad. What is traditionally eaten on these dates”, explains the television host, promoter of neighborhood flavors and enthusiast of classic Mexican recipes.

Although he loves to cook in large quantities (something he demonstrates in his television projects), Aquiles recognizes that At Christmas he only does it for “my dad, my wife, my children and nothing else. There I do feel that I like to do intimate things.”

During his visit to the theme park, the chef interacted with the attendees, offered advice, took photos, signed autographs and offered special dishes at the stand of the oil brand that sponsors him.

For anyone who wants to see his most recent work, Aquiles Chávez is currently present on YouTube with the project “Aquiles va Hidalgo”, where he shows the secrets and wonders of the cuisine of that entity of the republic. “It has gone very well for us, we do it with the support of the Tourism Secretariat of that Entity and we have had a very good response.”

He adds that he hopes that in 2024 the concept of “Achilles goes…” will continue to grow and in the process he hopes to reach our State with it.

Navidalia is set up in the Ávila Camacho park, on the avenue of the same name, it will continue its activities from November 25 to 30, opening at 7:00 p.m.

