Sergio “Checo” Pérez experienced mixed emotions during these last few days after attending the championship of the America in it Aztec stadiumin addition to the fact that the next day he went to another stadium, this time not to watch another football game, but to enjoy the concert of Luis Miguel at the Jalisco Stadium.

Accompanied by his wife, Carola Martinezthe pilot of Red Bull He was received with ovations upon arriving at the concert last Monday, December 18 in the city of Guadalajara.

“Come on, 'Checo'. You are a champion,” were some messages that the pilot of the Formula 1who looked a little uncomfortable being seen by the fans of “Sun”.

In another video spread on social networks, “Checo” was seen singing and dancing “Suave”one of the hits of the renowned singer.

After finishing runner-up in Formula 1, Pérez is on vacation in Mexico and took the opportunity to see his Águilas crowned and also attend Luis Miguel's concert.

