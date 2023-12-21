The Formula 1 driver from Guadalajara, Sergio “Checo” Pérez, not only conquers the tracks internationally, but also the local flavors of his hometown, Guadalajara. During his recent visit to Perla Tapatia, Checo took the opportunity to enjoy some of his favorite dishes and share his gastronomic recommendations.

In a brief meeting with Alejandra Moreno, known for her blog “Foodie GDL”, Checo revealed her three favorite places to taste authentic Guadalajara cuisine. The pilot expressed his love for Dogos Meño, Tacos Luis and Lonches Amparito.

“I like the Meño, the Tacos el Luis and the Lonches ampatito”, Checo Pérez said.

1. Dogos Meño

Dogos Meño are a classic in the city, recognized for their irresistible hot dogs that fuse unique and authentic flavors.

2. Tacos Luis

With a wide variety of options, from tongue tacos to rib tacos.

3. Amparito Lunches

With an offer that includes leg, loin, ham, panela, pork cheese, yellow cheese and adobera cheese, this establishment has become one of the pilot's favorites.

