Now that the gift season is upon us, we may think that we have missed other occasions such as Black Friday to get, for example, a smartwatch at the best price. However, Black Friday is not always the time when certain items are cheapest, like in this offer today.

Just in time for Christmas gifts, you can get an accessory as versatile as a smartwatch and get a substantial discount for one of the most premium models on the market, the Ticwatch Pro 5.

Discount on this year's Ticwatch smartwatch

The Ticwatch models from the Mobvoi brand may not sound familiar to you, but they are high-quality personal devices. To the point that a series of premium features that they do not have nothing to envy Apple's Apple Watch Ultra And that costs much less. Now, in addition to an official brand discount, you have an extra discount on Amazon that leaves it at its minimum price despite having gone on sale this year.

All smart watches today have health tracking sensors. Heart rate, stress, breathing and many other options, but this TicWatch Pro 5 offers more thanks to monitoring using artificial intelligence. This smartwatch uses AI-powered algorithms to analyze the collected data and provide you with information in real time about your training or status.

One of the main promises of the new Mobvoi smartwatch revolves around a considerable increase in battery life after countless complaints from users about the autonomy of the TicWatch Pro 3. Well, we are happy to tell you that it is totally true and that it could be the watch with Wear OS that offers the longest battery life thanks to a 628 mAh battery, allowing reach up to 4 days in normal mode and up to 45 days! in the essential way.

Unlock the potential of Wear OS

The simple fact of having Wear OS as an operating system adds points, since it allows download apps from play store, like Spotify or WhatsApp to reply to messages. This, together with the possibility of using GPS services such as Google Maps to move around the city, allows us to improve the user experience drastically.

This device is the first to incorporate the portable platform Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and the latest version of Google's Wear OS we've talked about, which means faster, smoother performance and connectivity. In addition, it has 2G of RAM and 32G of ROM memory, allowing you to store more applications, music and photos on your watch.

He TicWatch Pro 5 It also offers you the possibility of making NFC payments with Google Pay and Google Wallet, as well as accessing Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Fit services. All this with a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen and a long-lasting battery that guarantees up to 3 days of normal use or up to 45 days in essential mode.

As we said, right now you can find it discounted on the official website or in other stores such as Miravia at 269.99 euros compared to the 359.90 euros of its full recommended price. However, when you enter the purchase link on Amazon you will see that you have the option to click on a 18 euro discount coupon.

Smartwatch Ticwatch Pro 5

*Prices updated at the time of publishing or reviewing this article. They may vary over time.

In this way, the total remains at 251.99 euros, both for the Obsidian color and the Sandstone color, whichever you like the most. The coupon is only valid until December 18, 2023, so don't waste too much time and grab it before it's too late.