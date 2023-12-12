The electric car, which until a few years ago had a residual role, has gained a lot of presence. It’s no secret that more and more people are considering embracing this mobility alternative zero emissions, although before taking this very important step a series of variables are usually taken into account, among them, the disbursement that will have to be made.

When we buy a vehicle, generally, we not only look at its price, but also at the financing terms, government aid plans, maintenance costs and taxes that we will have to assume in the medium term. This, precisely, is where a dilemma arises: is the electric car convenient in economic terms?

The ideal thing before closing the order at the dealership or on the manufacturer’s website is to break down each of these items in a savings calculator and draw our own conclusions. Now, the experience of who already own of electric cars can translate into a valuable contribution, mainly if the model analyzed matches our wishes.

The total cost of ownership (TCO) of a Tesla Model 3 after five years

In recent weeks, a video by an American YouTuber who has owned a Tesla Model 3 for more than five years has become very popular. The woman, named Kim Java, tells of her experience with the model that she boasts of more than 120,000 kilometers. And the truth is that it is an interesting analysis given that the Model 3 is one of the benchmarks in the sector.

Kim says he bought the vehicle in 2018. Its price at the time was $54,000, but thanks to a federal tax credit of $7,500 it ended up costing him $46,500. The expenses that the owner has had to assume have not been too many, according to her, and it is “the most convenient car she has ever had.” Let’s see.

In five years he has paid $6,211 for insurance, $2,434 for maintenance (for changing tires and periodic checks) and $214 for repairs. We must pay special attention to this point since, according to Kim, the car only suffered one breakdown, which forced him to allocate that amount of money to replace a suspension arm.

If we talk about electricity, the owner of the Tesla Model 3 spent $2,300 in five years to run her car in a state where the price of electricity goes from 0.11 to 0.14 dollars per kWh. Since electric vehicles do not pay certain taxes that are included in gasoline, Kim paid an annual license of $840 to be able to drive.





Tesla Model 3 (left), BMW 330i (right)

Specifically, according to her calculations, the woman spent $11,999 to keep the vehicle running for five years. For Java it is a very economical car. If we add the expenses to the initial price of the vehicle we would find an expense of $65,999, but this balance has some secrets that are worth knowing.

A part of those $65,999 has not disappeared in five years, but rather has lost value over time. We are talking about the depreciation of its pricea key item that Kim’s calculation does not show us, but that we can find in a comparison between a Tesla Model 3 and a BMW 330I 4CYL 2.0 Turbo, which she herself recommends.

MODEL 3 4AWD price (without aid): $51,160

Price of the BMW 330I 4CYL 2.0 TURBO (without aid): $47,513

MODEL 3 4AWD

BMW 330I 4CYL 2.0 TURBO

safe

$7,400

$5,346

maintenance

$2,102

$6,882

repairs

$2,103

$2,298

taxes

$2,902

$2,728

electricity

$2,278

$11,170

60 month financing

$11,963

$11,110

DEPRECIATION

$28,747

$26,916

total cost of ownership

$57,495

$66,450

As the table shows us, this time with variables such as depreciation and financing, having a Tesla Model 3 is more economically convenient than having a BMW 330I 4CYL 2.0 Turbo after five years and 120,000 kilometers. In this table we notice some differences with the case of the youtuber, such as the increase in the cost of repairs and the absence of aid.

In any case, having purchased the Tesla over the BMW could translate into a savings of $8,955. When purchasing a vehicle in a country other than the United States, it will be necessary to extrapolate this data to the market in question, but it can be a good starting point to understand where the cost of ownership of an electric car is today. day.

Images: Tesla | bmw

