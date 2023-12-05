We know that the best robot vacuum cleaners cost several hundred euros, since the technology and power they need is not small. However, not everyone has 600 euros to invest in a Roomba or similar.

If we don’t want something that makes maps, restricts areas, cleans itself, etc. These economical vacuum cleaners can help you, especially to carry out daily or weekly maintenance of certain rooms.

However, we recommend investing a little more if you can and review our list of the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market where you will find mid- and high-range options. In the end, in the long run, if you can afford it, it will be cheaper to buy a good one than to buy twice because you have outgrown the cheap one.

ComputerHoy.com and Telegram

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Follow us on Telegram

However, for basic maintenance cleaning, these ones that we are going to recommend are great:

Cecotec Conga 999 Origin Levant M210 OKP K2 Severin RB 7025 Vactidy T6

Cecotec Conga 999 Origin

Ceotec Conga 999 Origin

It is the cheapest model of the brand. It has 1,000 Pa of suction power and 2 hours of autonomy. It is a 5-in-1 model capable of vacuuming, mopping or scrubbing, although its detection system is not based on a map or laser so it will not be able to be perfectly efficient in its journey. However, for 100 euros, it is not bad at all. It is the number 1 vacuum cleaner on Amazon

Levant M210

This app-controlled robot vacuum cleaner has a very competitive price, 2,000 Pa of power and also compatibility with virtual assistants like Alexa.

This model, which usually costs 200 euros, is often on sale on Amazon for about 100 euros during sale periods. It is the best you can buy for this money because its suction power is 2,000 Pa, which is already quite decent.

It also has compatibility with virtual assistants such as Alexa, a 500 ml capacity tank and an autonomy of up to 120 minutes, although if the vacuum intensity is turbo it may be slightly less; but that should be enough to do the daily maintenance of your house.

OKP K2

Amazon

OKP K2

Another highly recommended vacuum cleaner taking into account the very tight budget we have. This model is the same as the Lefan as it has practically the same guts internally. The good thing is that it has enough power and does its job. It’s turn on and clean. It is not as versatile nor does it scrub, but the consensus on Amazon and in the forums is that if you want something basic, this is better than much more expensive models.

Severin RB 7025

Severin ‎RB7025

It lacks a charging station, so you will have to plug it in yourself. In exchange, it has two huge brushes to sweep and attract all the dirt. It is very cheap, it is almost always on sale on Amazon for less than 100 euros, and it is powerful enough to clean hair and carpets. For occasional and basic cleaning it is great.

Vactidy T6

Vactidy T6

It can be controlled with Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa, it has very low height, so it can be slipped under the sofa, it has a charging base and more than 2,000 Pa of power. It is a very good option for about 100 euros (right now it costs 109 on Amazon)

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here