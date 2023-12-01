Cheap Belgian petrol was very cheap in this case.

If you suddenly come to a standstill shortly after refueling, you may have doubts about whether you have filled up with the right fuel. Even though refueling with diesel is difficult nowadays with a petrol car. However, it could also be the gas station…

For example, earlier this year there was a Rotterdam gas station that mistakenly switched petrol and diesel. As a result, both petrol and diesel drivers encountered problems with their refueling. There were also fuel problems in Brabant yesterday, but this had a different cause.

The recovery companies near Tilburg were busy last night, because this morning there were suddenly a lot of cars along the side of the N630. One of the victims told the AD that he had seen five other stranded cars, in addition to his own car. And that was only on this road.

The cause of this lay in Belgium. All these cars had refueled cheaply in Poppel, Belgium, just across the border. What turned out? There was water in the gasoline. Now we understand why petrol is so cheap in Belgium.

Joking aside, the gas station suspects that rainwater has leaked into the underground storage. As a result, people were filling up with a mixture of petrol and water yesterday. And that is a ‘green fuel’ that doesn’t get you very far.

Fortunately, they are not the worst at the gas station and the affected motorists will probably be compensated.

Photo: Crowds at the gas station in Poppel, spotted by @krishh20

