Take advantage of this offer and get the Razer Kaira X for Xbox for much less.

The Razer Kaira X have been designed for Xbox Series X|S, but they are cross-platform

Amazon has once again dropped the price of the Razer Kiara These headphones offer an immersive, high-quality sound experienceand now you can get them for 30 euros less than the recommended price.

The Razer Kaira X have a 43% discount. By the way, they cost the same at PcComponentes.

Razer Kaira X for Xbox

Get the Razer Kaira X headphones for Xbox for only 39.99 euros on Amazon

These headphones have been designed specifically for the Xbox Series X|S, ensuring full compatibility. Furthermore, also They can be used on other platforms such as PC, Nintendo Switch, mobile phones and tablets, thanks to its 3.5 mm cable connection. This is a point in its favor.

But what really makes the Razer Kaira Separate treble, mids and bass for clearer, more balanced sound. This way you can hear every detail of what happens in the game. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that they have a foldable noise canceling microphone so that your teammates hear you perfectly, without background noise. And if you want to adjust the volume or mute the microphone, just use the built-in controls on the back of the left earcup.

Razer Kaira X for Xbox

The Razer Kaira X are also very comfortable. Your FlowKnit memory foam ear pads They adapt to the shape of your ear and prevent heat and sweat. As if that were not enough, being very light and having an ergonomic design you will not have any problems when using them for hours.

Don't hesitate and get the Razer Kaira X for Xbox at a knockdown price. Okay, they're not wireless, but they're still a very interesting option if we take into account everything they offer.

