2024 will be a busy year for Apple, according to Gurman's predictions. The iPhone will be one of the products with a more discreet renewal, with the focus falling on the Apple Vision Pro, the Apple Watch and the AirPods (non-Pro). While iPhones have been the center of the strategy for years, 2024 will be a year for the accompanying products to shine.

Gurman points out that the iPhone continues to be a central pillar in Apple's strategy: it accounts for more than half of its income, but it is beginning to not be enough. The company would like boost sales on products in other categoriesand major changes could help with this objective.

One of the products that needs the most love is AirPods. While its base price is far from the AirPods Pro, it is still a significant barrier to entry for a product that does not offer active noise cancellation or the sound features of the Pro models. According to Gurman, the new AirPods They will come with a completely updated designnew charging boxes and USB-C.

Likewise, it is expected that one of the versions of these AirPods will finally arrive with active noise cancellationone of the keys that make its Pro variant shine so much. It also seeks to promote the AirPods Max discreetly, with a USB-C model with a new range of colors.

The Apple Watch is another of the products that will receive all the attention of the company. Gurman points to “at least one model with a new look.” More than likely, to the Apple Watch moment the ECG.

The iPad family will also undergo important changes. The Pro version would have a major renovation and the iPad Air will have a model with the largest screen ever seen in this family.

Finally, Apple Vision Pro will be Apple's flagship product by 2024. According to Gurman, within the company itself they compare the Vision with the Apple Watch, pointing out that the first three generations were quite improvable, and years later there will hardly be any doubts that The Apple Watch is the benchmark in smart watches. Apple Vision Pro lays the first stone on a path. The important thing is not the Vision Pro. It is what the Vision Pro will be like in a few years and how they will change the industry.

