In recent weeks there have been several messages various users have shared in X or Reddit to complain that ChatGPT was getting lazy. Specifically it seems to be happening with GPT-4 in ChatGPT Plus. Those who use it say their answers “have become much shorter than before. They are vague and generic, and lack detail and nuance.” There are even small statistical studies that they seem to confirm that degradation in the responses.

OpenAI itself, responsible for its creation, has acknowledged that it is aware of the theoretical problem. “We have not updated the model since November 11,” indicate in his message on









On the official ChatGPT X account also indicate “It’s not that the model has changed in any way on its own since November 11. It’s just that the differences in the model’s behavior may be subtle. Only a subset of prompts can be downgradedand it can take a long time for customers and employees to notice and fix those patterns.”

The company also revealed in subsequent messages how training this type of model is not a classic industrial process: even if a model is trained several times with exactly the same data, the result may be “models that are significantly different in personality or operating style.” writing”, for example.

At OpenAI they carry out detailed evaluation tests and A/B tests, and after seeing the results they decide whether or not these model updates improve its behavior. “This process is less like updating a website with a new feature and more like a craft effort by several people to plan, build, and test a new chat model with new behavior,” they explain.

Tipping…does it work?

Those who have been detecting this degradation of responses for some time have also discovered curious ways to try to make ChatGPT behave again as it did before these theoretical problems.

This was stated by an X user called thebes (@voooooogel) who revealed after a previous suggestion what if you asked ChatGPT to do something and added a tip proposalthe behavior of the chatbot improved.









In his tests, this user asked him to generate the code for a conversion function with the PyTorch library, without further ado. He repeated that request with three variants: one, explicitly stating that he was not going to tip her. Another, that he was going to give him 20 dollars for the perfect solution. And another, that he was going to give him $200 for the perfect solution.

Obviously he didn’t actually tip her, but after an analysis of the responses found that the responses were longer and detailed the greater the tip proposed.









There are other tricks that seem to work if the answers that ChatGPT Plus is giving are not satisfactory. For example, avoid using GPT-4 and use the “classic” version, based on GPT-3.5, as he claims developer Paul Calcraft.

There are also more imaginative solutions that border on the absurd. Another developer, Christian Bager Bach Houmann, explain that he verified how if he told ChatGPT that He didn’t have fingers to write the code I asked for., the chatbot behaved better. Also that “he had 100 grandmothers who would die if he failed” with the answer.

Image | Xataka with Bing Image Creator

In Xataka | Hacking ChatGPT and extracting private data from OpenAI was easy. It was enough to ask the chatbot for an infinite loop